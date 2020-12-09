CLOSE
SPORTS: Big Ten to Reportedly Allow Ohio State to Compete in Championship Game

Despite having three games cancelled this season, Ohio State University could remain eligible for a Big Ten conference championship game.

A “change in policy” in regards to how many games a team is played during this season is going to be changed, according to reports.

The news was first announced by Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Forde reports that Indiana would have to face Northwestern if the Buckeyes were deemed ineligible to play in the conference title game.

The Buckeye’s place in the post-season came into question on Tuesday when Michigan canceled its regular season rivalry because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the Wolverine program.

A Nov. 28 matchup against Illinois had to be cancelled, as was a Nov. 14 game with Maryland.  Both were due to COVID-19.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

