Keyshia Cole Versuz Ashanti Battle Postponed

The versus that we’ve all been waiting for is canceled. That’s right the Battle between the two R & B Queens are off.

According to Jasmine Brand we will not be witnessing Keyshia Cole and Ashanti go head to head today because Covid 19 has stopped the show.

Anyone else feel disappointed and feel let down. Ashanti posted on her Instagram that she is trying to do it from her home. I’ll keep you informed if they’re able to make it happen.

I was ready for the versuz. So ready I did my own versuz, check it out. Let me know who’s team you on. #TeamKeyshia or #TeamAshanti ?

