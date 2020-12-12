CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Keyshia Cole Versuz Ashanti Battle Postponed

The versus that we’ve all been waiting for is canceled. That’s right the Battle between the two R & B Queens are off.

According to Jasmine Brand we will not be witnessing Keyshia Cole and Ashanti go head to head today because Covid 19 has stopped the show.

Anyone else feel disappointed and feel let down. Ashanti posted on her Instagram that she is trying to do it from her home. I’ll keep you informed if they’re able to make it happen.

I was ready for the versuz. So ready I did my own versuz, check it out. Let me know who’s team you on. #TeamKeyshia or #TeamAshanti ?

Click link to learn more.

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close