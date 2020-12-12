Favorite Holiday Music

As the Holidays are nearing closer, one important question of this time is..What is your all time favorite Holiday song?

Even though Mariah Carey “All I want for Christmas” is the best selling song, my favorite is “Someday at Christmas” by the Legend Stevie Wonder. It’s a beautiful song with so many musical layers!

Other favorites include: “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway “Let it Snow” By Boyz II Men and “It’s Christmas Time Again” by Ashanti.

What’s your favorite Holiday song? Tag us at RNBCincy on all social media platforms and let us know!

