TriState Strong Getting to Zero

Provided by The Regional COVID Communication Center, (RC3) supported by The Procter and Gamble Company.

This first-of-its kind media event convenes leaders in business and healthcare, plus front-line workers, local celebrities and respected voices in education, sports, the arts, and faith-based organizations to share an urgent message with the public.

The message: Everyone can do something to help reach zero positive cases, zero hospitalizations, zero closures and zero deaths.

Participants, including staff and patients from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center/UC Health, and St Elizabeth Healthcare, share real talk about what it’s been like for them recently and what they are urging people to do to get through the harsh winter months.

The program includes no politics and no hype, just well-known local people sharing their experiences and advice. Among them are Radio One’s Lincoln Ware and WLW’s Mike McConnell, the Rev. Damon Lynch II, Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Cincinnati Reds COO Phil Castellini, and iconic West-side restaurateurs Mike and Mark LaRosa, sons of Buddy LaRosa.

RC3 Executive Director Regina Carswell Russo, owner of RRight Now Communications, offered to produce the groundbreaking effort after seeing COVID cases spike, while cautionary messages fell on deaf ears.

“Extraordinary times calls for extraordinary measures,” she said. “Our stellar media outlets have been a powerful force in helping our region navigate this time. It was time to pull that power together to set the region’s eyes on a common goal, getting through the next few months so we can live, work and play safely. I was overwhelmed at how many people jumped at the idea of participating.”

The Regional COVID Communications Center (RC3), a partnership between the Cincinnati Regional Chamber and The Health Collaborative is an ongoing campaign that shares culturally competent and equitable information about COVID-19 prevention, community spread, testing availability and other critical news to help individuals and businesses live, work and play safely through stages of this pandemic.

