Mike Tyson: Says He Feels Guilty For Tupac’s Death [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson says he feels guilty for Tupac’s death
Via: LoveBScott
The tragic rap star was in Las Vegas to see Tyson fight Bruce Seldon the night he died in a drive-by shooting in 1996, and Iron Mike says he feels that he pressured Shakur to be there.
Tyson wanted to walk to the ring while a custom Shakur track played in the MGM Grand, and says he pestered him to bring the recording on a tape.
“It was a really bad day when that happened….it was really bad,” he told Zab Judah on Vlad TV.
