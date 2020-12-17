Cincinnati: Someone Is Vandalizing People’s Belongings In College Hill

This is sad someone is going around College Hill Vandalizing people’s belongings this is absolutely unacceptable.
Via FOX19
Residents in College Hill say the incidents started in the summer.
“There were tires being slashed. There was tar being thrown on people’s porches,” Jamey Ponte said. “There was cars being scratched with keys.”
Ponte, who is with House of Friends, a social justice organization that has a location in College Hill, says the initial crimes involved Black Lives Matter signs and posters.
