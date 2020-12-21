WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 21, 2020:Stimulus Bill: Too Little Too Late? — Coronavirus Update — Kizzmekia Corbett, Makes History

1. Stimulus Bill: Too Little Too Late?

Calling it a “Bridge into the New Year,” for only the second time in over ten months, a long overdue and desperately needed coronavirus relief package was agreed upon by the Congress Sunday.

2. Black Doctor, Kizzmekia Corbett, Makes History As Key Contributor to Covid-19 Vaccine

As Americans applaud the arrival of the highly-anticipated release of the first Covid-19 vaccine, another piece of history is being made. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a Black woman, is in the spotlight for her contributions as a key scientist behind the vaccine.

3. Coronavirus Update: Descendants of Man in Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment Say They Will Get Covid-19 Vaccine

As the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed to states nationwide, polls show Black and Brown people are less likely to choose to get vaccinated, due in large part to the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.

4. Former Police Detective Files Federal Lawsuit After Being Intentionally Ran Over By Sheriff Deputy

Former 35-year-old Kansas City police detective Lionel Womack, who is Black, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging intentional excessive force after sustaining serious injuries on August 15th when Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez used his patrol truck to drive over Womack.

5. Is Clubhouse The Social Media Platform That Finally Pays Black People For Their Creativity?

Clubhouse is the hot new invite-only audio social media platform giving much of the world FOMO (fear of missing out).

