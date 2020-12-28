CLOSE
Ohio
Cavs’ Kevin Love Covers Lost Wages for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Staff Members

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

2020 has been a tough year for a lot of workers, yet even more tougher for those at sports and entertainment facilities across the world, including Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Downtown Cleveland’s Gateway District.

With a lot of events and games that have not taken place this past year, plus with less people being admitted locally during the 2020-21 NBA season, it is still going to be a rough go for those who remain without work.

That has prompted one of the most popular members of the Cleveland Cavaliers to spring into action by helping to “offset” some lost wages for FieldHouse staffers.

Center and power forward Kevin Love was the player who recently did his part in helping to provide for employees who are still struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From Complex:

Per SBNation’s Chris Manning, Love covered the full wages of the employees in charge of swapping out the floor for five home games that were never played last year due to the pandemic.

This comes after Love donated $100,000 to the Cavs’ arena and support staff when COVID-19 hit in March through his Kevin Love Foundation.

Love is not alone in helping with the kindness of those in The Land as fellow Cavs center Andre Drummond also came through back in April of 2020 with a donation of $60,000 to the FieldHouse staff.

Drummond also gave away “$100,000 worth of personal protective equipment to residents in his native-Connecticut.”

As for the Cavs organization, they gave part-time personnel over $1.2 million for celebrations and activities that did not take place.

This really shows how much we love our Cleveland Cavaliers!

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

