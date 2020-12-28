Birkenstocks In The Winter Wearing Karen Falsely Accuses Black Teen of Stealing Her iPhone

Of course, another Karen couldn’t let the year come to an end without making an absolute scene drenched in racism.

The latest Karen incident took place over the weekend involving a “distressed” white woman getting her, according to Apple Care, on running to an NYC hotel manager accusing a Black teen of stealing her iPhone. The teen’s father, Grammy Award-winning Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold shared a video of irate Becky going absolute nuts accusing his son of jacking her iPhone.

In the video, she is vehemently trying to convince the hotel manager without a shred of evidence that the phone in the teen’s possession is hers. Harrold can be heard in the video saying she should turn on the “find my iPhone” feature, and she replies, again with no evidence it is on and that it’s linking directly to his son’s smartphone. After going back and forth with the white woman, her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver, Harrold revealed.

Harrold also called out the Arlo hotel’s manager in the clip for “empowering her” instead of properly diffusing the situation. In the caption for the post he shared on his Instagram account, the understandably furious dad wrote:

“I hate I have to post this!!!”

“I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive. The lady in this video assaulted my 14-year-old son and me as we came down from our room in the @arlohotels Arlo Soho to get breakfast. This person quote on quote “lost” her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous. This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!! Now watch it again. This lady is not even a guest at the hotel. She checked out of the hotel on the 23rd of December; today is the 26th. Now watch as the manager advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn’t even consider the fact we were actually the guests! Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad. Then… her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment. This shit happens so often. It needs to stop!!! If anyone recognizes this person, please tag or DM.”

In a follow-up post, which was a repost of his wife’s Instagram post, Harrold thanked everyone for their support in trying to identify Birkenstock Karen. He also revealed that a police report was filed and that the hotel replied to the post instead of coming to their rooms, which they were still staying in.

The Intelligencer is reporting that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident. The Karen’s are not trying to let up. We wished we could have seen the stupid look on her face when the Uber driver showed up with her phone.

