Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom Dead at 49

The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

MF Doom known and respected in the Hip Hop community has died on October 31st according to his wife Jasmine via his Instagram account  on December 31, 2020.

“To Dumile

The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

All my Love

Jasmine

Transitioned October 31,2020”

 

MF Doom real name Daniel Dumile has been in the Hip Hop scene since his days in the group KMD in the early 90’s under the name “Zev Love X”

It is unknown the cause of death.

Rest in beats MF Doom.

 

 

MF Doom

