Fast-food giant McDonald’s is ready to step in to the crispy chicken sandwich game. The chain announced they are dropping three new crispy chicken sandwiches on February 24th including classic, deluxe and spicy.

Each crispy chicken filet sandwich will be on a toasted buttered potato roll with pickles.

Are you ready to try McDonald’s new crispy chicken sandwich?

McDonald’s To Drop 3 New Chicken Sandwiches was originally published on kysdc.com

