James Harden Gets Traded To Brooklyn Nets As Demarcus Cousins Rips Him For “Disrespectful Comments”

As all NBA fans suspected, there’s trouble in Houston.

During the shortened offseason it was rumored that Russell Westbrook and James Harden wanted to leave the Houston Rockets. Westbrook was subsequently traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 first-round draft pick. Harden on the other hand? He’s still in Houston and he’s still unhappy, and has shown it by violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol which caused him to miss a game in late December. Prior to that, he briefly heldout at the beginning of training camp when he attended Lil Baby‘s birthday party in Atlanta.

But last night he made his disdain for the team public when he seemingly dissed his teammates.

“I love this city,” Harden told reporters after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “I mean, this situation is crazy. I’ve literally done everything I can. I don’t think it can be fixed.”

"I don't feel betrayed at all. My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest." DeMarcus Cousins on if he feels betrayed by James Harden. pic.twitter.com/yRlyOFw0In — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2021

Teammate DeMarcus thought his answer was disrespectful and didn’t hesitate to tell reported how he felt about Harden’s comments.

“Other 14 guys in the locker room have done nothing to him,” Cousins told reporters. “For us to be on the receiving end of disrespectful comments and antics … it’s unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room.”

Cousins is known to keep it real, and went on to explain that his decision to sign with the Rockets wasn’t about playing with Harden.

“I don’t feel betrayed at all,” Cousins said. “My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest.”

Brooklyn has granted James Harden's wish to be reunited with Kevin Durant with the Nets. Huge haul for the Rockets, but the Nets were determined to get another All-NBA player in his prime — and get him with Harden. KD, Harden … and Kyrie Irving. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

But now it looks like the trouble in Houston is coming to an end. According to NBA insider Woj, Harden has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The three-team deal with see Harden in Brooklyn, Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, and Rodions Kurucs to Houston.

