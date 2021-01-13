CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

James Harden Gets Traded To Brooklyn Nets As Demarcus Cousins Rips Him For “Disrespectful Comments”

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

As all NBA fans suspected, there’s trouble in Houston.

During the shortened offseason it was rumored that Russell Westbrook and James Harden wanted to leave the Houston Rockets. Westbrook was subsequently traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 first-round draft pick. Harden on the other hand? He’s still in Houston and he’s still unhappy, and has shown it by violating the league’s COVID-19 protocol which caused him to miss a game in late December. Prior to that, he briefly heldout at the beginning of training camp when he attended Lil Baby‘s birthday party in Atlanta.

But last night he made his disdain for the team public when he seemingly dissed his teammates.

“I love this city,” Harden told reporters after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “I mean, this situation is crazy. I’ve literally done everything I can. I don’t think it can be fixed.”

Teammate DeMarcus thought his answer was disrespectful and didn’t hesitate to tell reported how he felt about Harden’s comments.

“Other 14 guys in the locker room have done nothing to him,” Cousins told reporters. “For us to be on the receiving end of disrespectful comments and antics … it’s unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room.”

Cousins is known to keep it real, and went on to explain that his decision to sign with the Rockets wasn’t about playing with Harden.

“I don’t feel betrayed at all,” Cousins said. “My interest was with playing with John Wall, to be brutally honest.”

But now it looks like the trouble in Houston is coming to an end. According to NBA insider Woj, Harden has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The three-team deal with see Harden in Brooklyn, Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, and Rodions Kurucs to Houston.

James Harden Gets Traded To Brooklyn Nets As Demarcus Cousins Rips Him For “Disrespectful Comments”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close