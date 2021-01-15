CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties ‘To Take Hostages’ Is Released From Jail

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. was in the Senate chamber "wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Larry Rendall Brock Jr., Capitol rioter

Source: Grapevine Police Department

A privileged retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the U.S. Capitol last week with the alleged intent “to take hostages” has been released from jail into the comfort of his own home.

A Texas judge decided that former Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. didn’t pose enough of a threat to society to keep him jailed despite his presence in the U.S. Capitol wearing full combat gear during an attempted armed and violent coup. Brock’s treatment in court stood in stark contrast to that of Black defendants who have been accused of far less than treasonous actions.

The Associated Press reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer argued in court against Brock’s release, saying that the circumstances, video footage and damning photos clearly meant that Brock “means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government.”

To be sure, Brock was shown “wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.” Still, he was only charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds — misdemeanors. So Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton decided to release Brock to home confinement instead of keeping him detained.

It was unclear why Brock was not charged with armed insurrection, sedition, treason and/or attempting a coup d’état. However, the AP reported that he “will likely face additional charges.” It is also unclear whether Brock’s privilege of home confinement will be revoked once — if — those additional charges are ever filed.

Brock was arrested Sunday in Texas. He was reportedly fired from his job at an aviation firm in the Dallas area one day earlier.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, another person arrested for his role in the Capitol coup — the shirtless, tattooed man wearing a Viking-esque hat complete with horns — was identified as a leader of the conspiracy theory-embracing QAnon movement was proof that the suspected domestic terrorist mob, including Brock, intended to do far more harm than they actually did, according to the Washington Post.

Federal prosecutors in Phoenix wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government.”

Brock and Chansley are two of more than 100 people who have been arrested by the FBI for their roles as part of the insurrectionist mob that illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday that his agency has gotten more than 140,000 tips and opened hundreds of case files, suggesting that many more arrests were coming in the days ahead as they also prepared to help secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in the same area where insurrectionists have vowed to return next week.

This writer is old enough to remember when the NYPD in 2010 wrongly arrested and jailed 16-year-old Kalief Browder at the infamous Rikers Island corrections facility over an unproven accusation of stealing a backpack from another teenager. Browder’s family couldn’t afford bail and he was not given the same privileges as Brock – an apparent insurrectionist who allegedly committed a crime against the United States – spending three years at the notorious jail, where he endured beatings from prison guards and inmates, as well as 400 days in solitary confinement.

Charges against Browder, who always maintained his innocence, were eventually dropped. Authorities released him from jail, but he was a physically and psychologically damaged young man. On June 6, 2015, Browder hanged himself with an air conditioning cord at his home. He was only 22.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members

Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

17 photos Launch gallery

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Continue reading Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Last week's attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence. In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history. Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail. https://twitter.com/NotAlexis/status/1348441244389801984?s=20 https://twitter.com/repools/status/1348586541552201728?s=20 Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks. According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for "the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence," the new target of Trump's rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer. https://twitter.com/rtraister/status/1348466716007936002?s=20 Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol. But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer's capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with "Blue Likes Matter," or "All Lives Matter."

Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties ‘To Take Hostages’ Is Released From Jail  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close