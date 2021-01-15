CLOSE
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]

Our HBCU-U Know spotlight today may come as a surprise but it is a fact that the biggest boss did attend an HBCU.  William Leonard Roberts II, also known as, Rick Ross is the founder of Maybach Music, owner of many Wingstop locations, rapper, and music executive.  He attended Albany State University on a football scholarship and later decided to pursue his rap career.

Albany State University is located in Albany, Georgia, and was founded in 1903.

 

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

