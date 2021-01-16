CLOSE
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs

Aaliyah Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show

This year marks 20 years since we lost Aaliyah. But today (January 16), we’re celebrating the singer on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Baby Girl may no longer be with us, but her music (what we can find of it) keeps her legacy alive.

We invite you to test your knowledge of some of Aaliyah’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

