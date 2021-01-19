Save Money during Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From Jan. 18 through March 12, you can now check out the Penguins parades and encounters at the Cincinnati Zoo on the weekends, starting Friday.

The parade and Magellanic and rock-hopper penguins encounters will take place in the Wings of the World Bird House daily at 11 am.

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering discounted admission during Penguin Days.

