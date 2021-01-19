CLOSE
Cincinnati News
HomeCincinnati News

Save Money during Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

From Jan. 18 through March 12, you can now check out the Penguins parades and encounters at the Cincinnati Zoo on the weekends, starting Friday.

Cincinnati Zoo

Source: Cincinnati Zoo / Cincinnati Zoo

The parade and Magellanic and rock-hopper penguins encounters will take place in the Wings of the World Bird House daily at 11 am.

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering discounted admission during Penguin Days.

Read more HERE.

For more Ebony Wynn’s listen live Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

cincinnati zoo , discount , ebony wynn , penguin days

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close