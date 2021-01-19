CLOSE
Counselor Yunetta Spring Dismisses Myths About Meditation [WATCH]

 It’s Talk It Out Tuesday with Counselor Yunetta Spring and she’s dropping some gems.  Counselor Spring explains that even though therapy is important, there’s another method that can help with your mental health.

Meditation is a practice of breathing that can ground you and bring you peace.  In the African-American community, some people have some opposing views of the practice, but Counselor Spring discusses all the myths surrounding meditation

Counselor Yunetta Spring Dismisses Myths About Meditation [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

