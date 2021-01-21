CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Plan For CPS Students To Return To School Feb 1st

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

CPS has rolled out a plan for students to return to school on February 1st. They will use the same blended learning schedule as the fall.

VIA FOX19

Most students will attend in-person classes two days per week and remotely two days per week, the district says. All CPS students will continue with distance learning on Mondays.

An option for remote instruction from the students’ respective schools will not be available due to staffing and technology constraints, the district says. Families that want to remain in full distance learning may enroll in the Cincinnati Digital Academy.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

1st , cincinnati , cps , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Feb , For , plan , return , school , students , The , TO

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close