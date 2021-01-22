Gary’s Tea: Luenell Said This About Dr. Dre’s Woman Beating Allegations [WATCH]

YFN Lucci is still facing jail time. Lil Wayne recently was pardoned by Donald Trump, and Gary says Lucci should’ve asked for help. In other news, Luenell is making people think. Dr. Dre recently faced a health scare with a brain aneurysm and comedian Luenell says everybody won’t be praying for him. She poses the question, “does he get a pass for being a notorious woman beater because he makes good music?”
What do you think?
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Dr. Dre Dragged On Twitter After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic "Surviving Compton"
Dr. Dre Dragged On Twitter After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic "Surviving Compton"
1.
Source: 1 of 10
people are saying they won't support Dr Dre and won't buy his headphones anymore. y'all like a billion dollars late. #SurvivingCompton— daiz (@halalszn) October 16, 2016
2.
Source: 2 of 10
We saw two completely different Dr. Dre's in Straight Outta Compton and #SurvivingCompton, smh.— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 16, 2016
3.Source: 3 of 10
4.
Source: 4 of 10
Watch Dr. Dre act like him beating on michel'le never happened.. Man. She not lying! Tell your story @Michellemuzic #SurvivingCompton— Miracle Hines (@HeyMiracleHines) October 16, 2016
5.
Source: 5 of 10
I see how Dr. Dre got the name for his headphones #SurvivingCompton— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) October 16, 2016
6.Source: 6 of 10
7.
Source: 7 of 10
I must say I don't ever want to love a man the way Michel'E loved dr dre.. I want no parts of it god #survivingcompton— Jasmiine Brown (@eauxdatsjass) October 16, 2016
8.
Source: 8 of 10
First Dr.Dre taking dick, now he wanna beat on women... I lost respect for him 💯✌️️— kill bill 🤺 (@KeyiaaG) October 16, 2016
9.
Source: 9 of 10
How could any person on earth who heard any Dr. Dre lyric be offended they he may have slapped his ex before??? 😂😂😂— Glasses Malone (@gmalone) October 16, 2016
10.
Source: 10 of 10
If you've never dealt with abuse, don't speak on how quick you would be to walk away from it if it happened to you. #survivingcompton— I💰Am💰B.Hood© (@MissBHood) October 16, 2016
Gary’s Tea: Luenell Said This About Dr. Dre’s Woman Beating Allegations [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com