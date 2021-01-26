Lebron James: Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Still Hurts A Year Later

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lebron James says Kobe’s death a year later still hurts.

via: Revolt

With tomorrow (Jan. 26) marking the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, many of his former teammates and friends are remembering his excellence on and off the basketball court. Speaking with EPSN on Saturday (Jan. 23), LeBron James, who played with Bryant at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, said his passing is still “devastating” nearly one year later.

“It’s a saying that time heals all and as devastating and as tragic as it was and still is to all of us involved with it… it takes time,” James said after the Los Angles Lakers’ game against the Chicago Bulls. “Everyone has their own grieving process.” (LoveBScott)

