Ja Rule: Says Trump Is Allowed On His App After His Twitter Ban

Even though Twitter and a lot of social media apps have disabled Trumps accounts, Ja Rule said he can use his app.

 

Via LoveBScott

 

The app is called Iconn and was designed to help people book celebrities for various appearances.

As per Ja, Trump is allowed to create an account on the app to secure bookings only if he doesn’t use it to mobilize his followers to act up.

“It’s freedom for everybody,” Ja said. “But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the proud boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny shit out of you Donnie and you gotta go.”

 

