Local Church Steps Up For Avondale Drive-By Shooting Victim

A local church is coming to the aid of the little girl who was shot in a drive-by.

Pastor Floyd Walker, and the congregation of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, are providing financial aid for Deisha Hummons’s daughter, Marttaisha, so that her medical bills can paid for.

Marttaisha was shot by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Avondale.

