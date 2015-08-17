CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Local Church Steps Up For Avondale Drive-By Shooting Victim

0 reads
Leave a comment

(source:wcpo.com)

A local church is coming to the aid of the little girl who was shot in a drive-by.

Pastor Floyd Walker, and the congregation of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, are providing financial aid for Deisha Hummons’s daughter, Marttaisha, so that her medical bills can paid for.

Marttaisha was shot by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Avondale.

Covington Police Looking for Leads in Assault of Elderly Man and Woman

Cincy Public Schools Teaching Children How To Be On Time For Class

Clifton Community Builds A Memorial For Sam DuBose

oldschoolcincy_site_logo

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

Avondale , Deisha Hummons , Marttaisha Thomas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close