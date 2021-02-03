National
HomeNational

In His First Interview Of 2021, Ice Cube Talks The Future With Ryan Cameron

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ice Cube with Ryan Cameron

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

In 2020, Ice Cube made several headlines as he demanded that the Contract With Black America be honored and recognized by both political parties. After the Trump campaign tweeted out that they had been in conversations with Ice Cube, many people had varying opinions. Here in Georgia, we had the general election in November and a runoff in January, so using the black vote was absolutely something that was activated & executed to send Rev. Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate.

Source: Radio One Digital

Today, Ryan talked to his long time friend about what has changed since the election, what he is looking for in regards to reparations, what they could look like, & more. Of course, both being sports enthusiasts for their respective teams, they mention the LeBron/#CourtsideKaren situation here in Atlanta as well.

Take a listen to their conversation below:

In His First Interview Of 2021, Ice Cube Talks The Future With Ryan Cameron  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close