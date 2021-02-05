CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ice Cube: Set To Meet With President Biden To Talk About Black America

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ice Cube is set to meet with President Biden to discuss Black America.

 

via: Revolt

Ice Cube is continuing his push for economic and social justice reform with the new administration. On Wednesday (Feb. 3), the N.W.A. co-founder revealed that Joe Biden and his team had reached out to him and were open to discussing his Contract with Black America.

“They reached out; we gotta set the meeting,” he said on the “Ryan Cameron: Uncensored” radio show.

Cube revealed that the president and his team got in contact with him on Tuesday (Feb. 2). The legendary rapper added that the meeting is still in its early planning stages and he’s not sure what format it will be in; whether by Zoom or in-person. They also haven’t set a date yet, he shared, though he said the meeting could quite possibly take place later this month.

 

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

About , AMERICA , black , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Ice Cube , Meet , President Biden , Set , talk , TO , With

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close