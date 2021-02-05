Ice Cube: Set To Meet With President Biden To Talk About Black America

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ice Cube is set to meet with President Biden to discuss Black America.

via: Revolt

Ice Cube is continuing his push for economic and social justice reform with the new administration. On Wednesday (Feb. 3), the N.W.A. co-founder revealed that Joe Biden and his team had reached out to him and were open to discussing his Contract with Black America.

“They reached out; we gotta set the meeting,” he said on the “Ryan Cameron: Uncensored” radio show.

Cube revealed that the president and his team got in contact with him on Tuesday (Feb. 2). The legendary rapper added that the meeting is still in its early planning stages and he’s not sure what format it will be in; whether by Zoom or in-person. They also haven’t set a date yet, he shared, though he said the meeting could quite possibly take place later this month.

