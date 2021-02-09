CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Soundtrack

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

JAY-Z‘s first track of 2021 is coming with a Nipsey Hussle verse to boot.

The Roc Nation emcee and the late Marathon entrepreneur headline the upcoming Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack due out on Friday (February 12). The film, based on the life and betrayal of Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, stars Daniel KaluuyaLakeith StanfieldDominque Fishback and more. Watch the trailer for the film here.

The full tracklist for the official Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack features a mammoth list of stars such as NasBlack ThoughtSiRH.E.R.Hit-BoyMaesgoJ.I.D.RapsodySminoBJ The Chicago KidLil DurkPooh ShiestyDom KennedyKiana LedéA$AP Rocky and Rakim.

The track, “What It Feels Like,” marks the first official collaboration between the two rappers who became close friends in 2013 after Hov purchased 100 copies of Nip’s Crenshaw mixtape. The friendship extended musically when Nip sampled Hov’s flip of “Hard Knock Life” on “Hussle & Motivate” from his Grammy-nominated album Victory Lap. After Nipsey was tragically killed in 2019, the Brooklyn mogul honored him during his Tidal B-Sides 2 concert.

See the full tracklist for the Judas And The Black Messiah OST below.

 

JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Soundtrack  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close