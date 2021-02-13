This Simple Lip Tutorial Will Get You Ready For The Perfect Valentine’s Day!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and whether you’re celebrating virtually or IRL, you’ll definitely want to make sure you dress for the occasion! If you’re still struggling to figure out the perfect look for your big date night, we’ve got you covered! No matter what you wear, adding a sexy lip will take your entire look to the next level and make-up vlogger, Anika Kai, has the perfect tutorial to help us all achieve that look right at home.

The first look Anika walks through is an ombré red lip. For the pigmented lip girls, she suggests first blotting your lips with foundation to start with an even color. Once the foundation is applied, you’ll then want to apply a matte red shade to the outside of the lip. From there, apply a fiery orange shade in the center and top it off the full look with a rich burgundy lip liner. In order to soften the line, you’ll need to feather the shade into the lip, and if you want to bump up the contrast, you can add black eyeliner or lip liner to create a darker look. Finally, you can blend the edges together by taking a clean lip brush to blend the colors and clean up the edges with the foundation.

The next look is a bright glossy pink which you can achieve by starting off by lining your lips with a brown lip liner, followed by a bright pink, matte liquid lipstick. From there, you’ll blend out the edges with a lip brush. Finally, you can add a lip gloss of your choice to achieve a shiny look.

The last look is a velvet matte nude. Similar to the ombre red, Anika suggests blotting your lips with foundation to start and then taking a dark chocolate lip liner to line the lips. Next, take your favorite nude lipstick and line the inside of your lips, and use an eyeshadow that’s slightly lighter than the lip shade as a topper to add a pop to the classic look!

Now you have three different ways to achieve the perfect pout for Valentine’s Day!

