Reckless I-275 Driver Admitted to Be Under The Influence

(source:wcpo.com)

A reckless driver, caught on camera swerving back and forth on I-275, admitted to being under the influence of drugs at the time.

When being questioned by a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy, Sandra Harris admitted that she consumed crystal meth and heroin at the time. She was charged with OVI as well as other traffic charges.

Harris was caught on camera by Sam Haynes, who noticed her driving behavior and helped pull her over to the side.

