‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s ‘DUI’ Comes Out Of Her Coma

The little girl who was injured in a car crash involving a former NFL coach who was driving under the influence (DUI) has awoken from a coma following the collision earlier this month in Missouri.
“Ariel is awake,” according to an update on Monday to the GoFundMe account raising money to pay for the 5-year-old girl’s medical bills. However, there was no indication of her overall prognosis for complete recovery.
It was the first update to the GoFundMe since Thursday when it was announced that Ariel remained in a coma. It was unclear when exactly she emerged from her coma.
Ariel had recently turned 5-years-old and suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, her aunt said on the GoFundMe.
The news came just about a week after authorities revealed that an investigation into the car crash caused by now-former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could take weeks to complete. The crash also injured another child to a much lesser extent.
Reid, the son of Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid, became involved in the accident days before the team played in Super Bowl LV, which it lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The younger Reid was not present during the game. After the crash, Reid confessed that he was under the influence of two to three drinks and the prescription drug Adderall.
There was “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from [Reid’s] person,” the Kansas City Star quoted the search warrant application as saying. It also said Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.”
Despite Reid’s own admission to driving under the influence near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, he remained a free man and had not been arrested as of nearly two weeks after the crash. That was true in spite of Missouri law suggesting that DUI is an arrestable offense.
Adding insult to Ariel’s literal injury, this isn’t the first time Britt Reid has been involved in a crime behind the wheel, the New York Times reminded. He pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges in 2007 after being arrested for his role in a road rage incident in Philadelphia. He later pleaded guilty to an unrelated charged of DUI for crashing into a shopping cart while out on bail from the road rage case.
To recap, Britt Reid, who has a violent history of drinking, drugging and driving, remains a free man for an instance of drinking, drugging and driving that nearly killed a 5-year-old girl.
The reason? His blood-alcohol results won’t be ready for nearly two months because the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab is busy conducting blood tests from across the state.
In somewhat of a silver lining, people are stepping up to help Ariel and her family in their time of need. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe account had raised in excess of $488,000, easily surpassing its goal of $420,000.
