Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs

Kanye has something to smile about.

Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

MTV plans to highlight Kanye West‘s musical genius at this weekend’s 2015 Video Music Awards when he is presented with their highest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

“Throughout his career, West has blended musical and visual artistry to powerful effect. From his trilogy of videos for “Jesus Walks,” to the mind-bending animation of “Heartless,” to the arresting imagery of “Bound 2,” he’s pushed boundaries and delivered something new with every successive video,” the official press release reads.

Yeezy joins the ranks of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Beyonce, who was presented the award last year.

Miley Cyrus Is Hosting The VMAs + 2015 Nominations

Kanye West To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2015 VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

