As part of the Monsters Black Heritage Celebration, the Cleveland Monsters present a conversation on the impacts and outlook of Black athletes in hockey.

The panel conversation featured:

‣ Damon Kwame Mason, Director, Writer, and Producer of Soul On Ice: Past, Present, and Future

‣ Jeff Scott, National Hockey League’s Vice President of Community Development & Growth

‣ Blake Bolden, First African American person to compete in the National Women’s Hockey league (NWHL), American Hockey League Scout/Growth and Inclusion Specialist with the Los Angeles Kings, and a Cleveland native

The conversation is moderated by Kevin Clayton, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As part of February’s Black Heritage Celebration, the Cleveland Monsters are proud to partner with filmmaker Damon Kwame Mason to provide a free at-home screening of Soul On Ice through Friday, February 19, 2021. Visit clevelandmonsters.com/soulonice to learn more.

The Monsters Black Heritage Celebration will culminate with Black Heritage Celebration night on Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 PM.

WATCH: Monsters Black Heritage Celebration Honors Black Athletes in Hockey! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

