John Wall Donates 500 Meals To Houstonians In Need During Winter Freeze

John Wall may not be a born and bred Houstonian but on Thursday (February 18), the Houston Rockets guard earned his stripes.

Wall put out a message in his Instagram Stories asking for assistance to feed 200 to 300 families who had gone without a meal since a winter storm wrecked havoc over Texas over the week, leaving millions temporarily without power and clean water.

Not long after he made his request, Whataburger helped out, assisting Wall as they ventured over to Gallery Furniture to donate nearly double his initial request in meals to those in need.

“#Houston, thank you for all your suggestions!” he wrote. “We were able to provide 500 meals o the families at Mattress Mack’s @galleryfurniture! Many thanks to Brittney and her staff at @whataburger for helping.”

The furniture store owned by Mattress Mack had been transformed into a warming station over recent days due to the storm. Various locations across the city from Lakewood Church to the Rooftop Cinema have opened their spaces to allow people to get heat but also food and shelter.

Wall became a Rocket during the NBA’s offseason period when he was traded from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.4 points per game and 6.3 assists.

Photos
Close