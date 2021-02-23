CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Eve: Is Coming Back To Primetime TV In New Music Drama Pilot "Queen"

Eve is back in a new tv show called Queen.

via Variety:

The pilot is about four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Eve will star in the role of Brianna. Twenty years ago, Brianna was Professor Sex — one fourth of the Nasty Bitches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe. Not glamorous, but Brianna loves her life. The Nasty Bitches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.

Close