What’s Trending?! Is Age Really Nothing But A Number? [WATCH]

Lionel Richie is trending in the news and people are chatting about his love life.  The 71-year-old R&B singer is now trending all over social media because of the age gap between his new girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40.  Since both parties are grown, does the age gap really matter?

There’s always that saying “age ain’t nothing but a number” but does it matter when it comes to an age gap?  We ask our listeners what they think about an age gap and does age matters. 

[caption id="attachment_2350937" align="aligncenter" width="666"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Everybody seems to have Lori Harvey on their wish list, but she clearly knows how to pick them. Whether you love it or hate it, Lori is constantly social media's trending topic when it comes to relationships.  The 24-year-old just made her new relationship with the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan Instagram official, and social media is in a frenzy. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ4usXWFaOC/ Besides being Steve Harvey's step-daughter, Harvey is mostly known for having a notable roster of celebrity boyfriends that has people asking how. Her most known relationship with Future gained a lot of exposure when the rapper splurged on her with trips, an extravagant birthday party, and his famous way of showing off his woman, an Audemars Piguet watch. If you can't keep up with her men, here's a look into Lori Harvey's dating history... CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending?! Is Age Really Nothing But A Number? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

