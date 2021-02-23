CLOSE
An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together

Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Spotify Podcast

Source: Spotify / Spotify

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for latest podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA” on Spotify Monday (February 22). Obama has become a blossoming content creator following his presidency after launching his own production company, Higher Ground, with his wife Michelle Obama. His latest project is this podcast featuring an unexpected friend in rockstar, Bruce Springsteen.

From the outside looking in, Obama, a lawyer and politician from Hawaii, and Springsteen, a rockstar from New Jersey, may appear to be an unlikely pair, but Barack Obama assures the people that they have more in common than you might think.

“But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” he says to The New York Times. “About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

The former president and the rocker launched the Higher Ground-produced “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast on Spotify on Monday.

The duo introduced their joint venture with two episodes, the first titled “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship.” Mr. Obama reflects on the strife caused by an imminent pandemic and the racial injustices in America. He questions how the country can now “find our way back to a more unifying story,” he shares in a statement to The New York Times.

An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together  was originally published on globalgrind.com

