Rock-T Gives An Update On Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Injuries [WATCH]

On early Tuesday, golf legend Tiger Woods was in a major Single vehicle roll-over traffic collision which officials say he’s lucky to be alive.  Woods later had to undergo after suffering from major injuries. Rock-T’s update says that he is currently awake and recovering, and predicts that he will make a full recovery. 

In lighter news, Gladys Knight will be singing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

[caption id="attachment_943114" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Tiger Woods, 45, was involved in a single accident this morning (February 23) after losing control of his vehicle in Southern California. Reportedly, the authorities had to use a tool to remove the golf legend from the SUV. https://twitter.com/stevengregory/status/1364290898985541634 Woods was reportedly taken to a hospital and into surgery. Early reports say he suffered leg injuries in a rollover crash, which was confirmed by his representative. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said his agent, Mark Steinberg, in a statement.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/Daniel_Rapaport/status/1364300162110136321 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department relayed that the crash involved a dark SUV and occurred at 7:12 a.m. PST on the northbound side of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road, per Fox Los Angeles. After being removed from the severely damaged vehicle, Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance. Before you even go there, early reports say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the car crash.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Woods is considered one of the greatest pro golfers of all-time and broke barriers in the sport due to his youth and the color of his skin. After being slowed by injuries for years, many rejoiced when Woods came back to win the Masters in April 2019. With news of the accident, Twitter (from fans to peers to celebs) has been saluting the legend as well as filling in details in real-time, which you can catch up with below. We wish Tiger Woods the speediest of recoveries. This story is developing.  https://twitter.com/jadapsmith/status/1364300516667269120 SEE ALSO: Tiger Woods Recovering After Car Crash That Left Him ‘Lucky To Be Alive’  Legendary Figures Like Tiger Woods Cultivate A Lifetime Of Legacy HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

