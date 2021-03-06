CLOSE
NFL Hires Its First Black Female Referee

It’s not Black History Month anymore, however today we highlight newly hired NFL referee Maia Chaka is making history as the league’s first black female on-field official. Chaka has been hired for the 2021 season, joining Sarah Thomas as the only women to serve as NFL refs. Chaka said she was “honored” and called the moment “an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture”.

Seven years after she was one of only two women selected for an NFL officiating developmental program, Maia Chaka has made history.

The NFL announced exclusively on TODAY Friday that Chaka has become the first Black woman to join the ranks of officials at football’s highest level.

“It didn’t really hit me until just now,” Chaka said on TODAY. “When I saw the introduction, I’m like, ‘This is really real,’ because this is just something that we’re just always taught to work hard for. Sometimes we just don’t take time to stop and smell our own roses.

NFL Hires Its First Black Female Referee

