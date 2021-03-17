CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

FashionNova Promotion

Source: @Shamika_Sanders / @Shamika_Sanders

The devil works hard, but Fashion Nova works harder. As millions of Americans awaited their stimulus payments, Fashion Nova sent a text message to their customers promoting a stimmy sale that had #BlackTwitter in one unified “you tried it.” As if you want to spend your hold $1,400 check on fast-fashion threads (ok…maybe not all of it). Boasting up to 80% off storewide, FashionNova became the butt of their joke while also sending some of us straight to our virtual cart because, we did it Joe.

User @Brattzlife’s tweet, which has over 25K comments, sent the fast-fashion retailer to the top of the trending charts. Prior to the launch of the massive sale, a user predicted FashionNova’s appropriation of Black culture colloquialisms. And a las.

As always, the Internet didn’t disappoint with their reactions.

In all seriousness, FashionNova has faced controversy for profiting off Black dollars without having meaningful involvement in the community. They’ve also been accused of stealing Black designer’s designs. In response to the backlash that occurred most recently amid #BlackLivesMatter protests, through several partnerships and giveaways. They recently announced a $1 Million scholarship fund with Megan Thee Stallion and gave away $1 Million in COVID relief with Cardi B.

Still, the online shop, with brick and mortar stores in the Cali area, proved again they are nothing more than culture vultures with BBLs.

That one-day shipping is so clutch though.

RELATED STORIES:

Should We Stop Supporting Fashion Nova Because They’ve Been Accused Of Stealing Black Designs?

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Claims That Fashion Nova Designs Were Stolen From A Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Brand

Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 13 hours ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 weeks ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 4 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 5 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 6 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 6 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 7 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close