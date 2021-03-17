Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The devil works hard, but Fashion Nova works harder. As millions of Americans awaited their stimulus payments, Fashion Nova sent a text message to their customers promoting a stimmy sale that had #BlackTwitter in one unified “you tried it.” As if you want to spend your hold $1,400 check on fast-fashion threads (ok…maybe not all of it). Boasting up to 80% off storewide, FashionNova became the butt of their joke while also sending some of us straight to our virtual cart because, we did it Joe.

Fashion Nova bout to be like,

“IT’S THE STIMMY FOR ME! 50% OFF SITEWIDE!” 😭 — brattzlife (@brattzlife) March 11, 2021

User @Brattzlife’s tweet, which has over 25K comments, sent the fast-fashion retailer to the top of the trending charts. Prior to the launch of the massive sale, a user predicted FashionNova’s appropriation of Black culture colloquialisms. And a las.

Fashion Nova is a mess 😂😂. “ITS THE STIMMY FOR ME “ lmao pic.twitter.com/atV332kDy3 — MamaRayTay💟 (@RayTay_095) March 16, 2021

As always, the Internet didn’t disappoint with their reactions.

Fashion nova said it’s the stimmy for me sale Fashion nova social media intern : pic.twitter.com/M4nKyhpNJQ — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) March 16, 2021

Fashion nova who told you I got my stimmy pic.twitter.com/y5JErTlJ5O — 🦋Yazmeen🦋 (@_BadgalYaz) March 16, 2021

Fashion nova is ghetto not the “it’s the stimmy for me” text 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Juanitaaa🌷 (@JayyCee06) March 16, 2021

In all seriousness, FashionNova has faced controversy for profiting off Black dollars without having meaningful involvement in the community. They’ve also been accused of stealing Black designer’s designs. In response to the backlash that occurred most recently amid #BlackLivesMatter protests, through several partnerships and giveaways. They recently announced a $1 Million scholarship fund with Megan Thee Stallion and gave away $1 Million in COVID relief with Cardi B.

Still, the online shop, with brick and mortar stores in the Cali area, proved again they are nothing more than culture vultures with BBLs.

That one-day shipping is so clutch though.

