Kanye West: Is Worth $6.6 Billion Dollars

Kanye West is worth a lot of money! $6.6 Billion to be exact.

The “Famous” rapper also has $122 million in cash and stock and $110 million from his music catalog, alongside $1.7 billion in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS business. (Kardashian filed for divorce in mid-February. The couple share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.)

West currently has full ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand by himself and previously signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label last year, Bloomberg adds.

There, West will craft items for men, women and kids. The arrangement excludes footwear, however, as Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas lasts until 2026. (LoveBScott)

