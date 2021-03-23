OHIO: Fairfield Teens Spread Love With A Positive Billboard Campaign

A group of Fairfield teens are preaching positivity with their billboard campaign. This is a beautiful thing that these kids are doing I’m so proud of them, keep up the good work.
Via Fox19
The coalition is made up of law-enforcement, school districts, and youth serving agencies, working to make positive lifestyles for young people. The youth-led prevention group works within the schools to tackle community issues. This year, they got creative and decided to grab people’s attention in a big way, on billboards which can be seen all over Butler County.
