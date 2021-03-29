CLOSE
Feature Story
Sharon Osbourne Will Not Return To ‘The Talk’

After being off the air for two weeks and an internal review, it has been determined that Sharon Osbourne will no longer be a host on CBS’ The Talk. CBS released a statement to CNN revealing the news.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” the statement read. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.” 

CBS execs are also taking steps to ensure that this kind of mishap doesn’t happen again.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions, and training about equity, inclusion, and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew,” the statement also read. “Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production, and, ultimately, our viewers.”

The controversy began after Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a tense debate about Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle being racist. While the review was being conducted, Leah Remini came forward with allegations that Osbourne had made racist remarks about former co-host Julie Chen, calling her things like “wonton.” Former co-host Holly Robinson-Peete also claimed that Osbourne called her “ghetto.”

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk … then I was gone,” she tweeted. “I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because … she HAD to.”

Current co-host Elaine Welteroth also came forward and claimed that there was racist insensitivity going on behind the scenes.

Osbourne had accused CBS of blindsiding her with the Piers Morgan discussion while on air.

“I blame the network for it,” Osbourne told Variety. “I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with planning the segment.”

Osbourne’s representative Howard Bragman told CNN that the claims Remini and Robinson-Peete made are false.

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” Bragman said. “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues

Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues

Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues

[caption id="attachment_3964593" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Protestors are not playing games when it comes to removing Confederate and imperialists statues. After the deaths of people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Rayshard Brooks to police violence, activists are re-energized for a cause that’s been growing for the past couple of years. In 2017, efforts were especially strong to remove Confederate monuments after nine Black churchgoers of Emanuel A.M.E. were killed in Charleston, South Carolina, by a self-described white supremacist in 2015. The planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia two years later received so much backlash that it inspired the violent “Unite the Right” rally. The packed demonstration was filled with Ku Klux Klan members, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. The rally resulted in the death of Heather Heyer by another self-described white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Today, Black people continue to face death from law enforcement and racist violence. Disturbing imagery from the past has also witnessed an uptick in media coverage with Black people being found hanging from trees and nooses being left in race car garages. It’s clear that the removal of Confederate imagery is one absolute way to anger racists. But this hasn’t stopped the movement. All across the country Confederate monuments are being vandalized or taken down. Just this past Friday on Juneteenth, protestors toppled a statue of Albert Pike, a senior Confederate States Army officer, in the Judiciary Square neighborhood of Washington D.C. https://twitter.com/PerryStein/status/1274179473387261953   Some cities and local governments aren’t even waiting for protestors to take statues down. Instead, politicians are making moves themselves to have monuments removed. In Norfolk, Virginia, a statue of the soldier Johnny Reb was lifted off its pedestal as a first phase of removing the Confederate monument. On June 11, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander announced that the monument would be removed, saying it’s “continued presence could lead to injury or violence and therefore must be immediately removed,” according to CNN. Cities are also removing Confederate monuments in places like Louisville, Kentucky as well as Jacksonville, Florida. People aren’t just coming after Confederate figures either. Anyone linked to white imperialism or the institution of slavery is also a target. For example, on Monday, protestors in D.C. tried to remove a statue of former President Andrew Jackson, who owned slaves and also contributed to the displacement of thousands of indigenous people during the U.S. expansion of the 1800s. Protestors were unsuccessful with their removal of the D.C. statue due to law enforcement using pepper spray to clear demonstrators, according to The Hill. https://twitter.com/margaretbarthel/status/1275214065284067328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1275214065284067328&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthehill.com%2Fhomenews%2Fstate-watch%2F504012-protesters-try-to-bring-down-statue-of-andrew-jackson-near-white-house Italian explorer, colonizer and slave enthusiast Christopher Columbus has also been condemned with protestors beheading and toppling his monuments across the country. You can check out some photos and videos of America’s racist history tumbling down below.

Sharon Osbourne Will Not Return To 'The Talk'  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

