Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed

When Cardi B sat down with Mariah Carey for a chat with Interview Magazine, she recalled being bullied as a child because of her hair. She detailed not having the strongest haircare regimen which has now encouraged her to pay closer attention to various treatments that would restore moisture, and nurse her tresses back to health.

“I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair. Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, ‘“If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?”’ I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, ‘“Oh, your hair’s so crunchy,”‘she told Mariah.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really know how to take care of my hair. So now I make my own hair mask and take care of my natural hair, and it makes me feel better, like what people were saying about me isn’t true. My hair was not bad because it was nappy. My hair was bad because I didn’t know how to take care of it,” Cardi continued.

The award winning rapper has since documented both her and her daughter’s hair journey via her Instagram highlights. Cardi shows an at-home conditioner she makes for her daughter’s hair, and she also shows the various stages that her natural mane has gone through. But when The Shaderoom posted Cardi’s most recent length check, the critics pointed out that this doesn’t really count as the musician’s Dominican mix is the reason for her inches.

In the comments, Instagram user gk.officiall wrote, “Dominicans have long hair, she’s mixed… What are we supposed to expect?”

Cardi replied, “@gk.officall loud and wrong. My hair journey is on my highlights story. Please people need to Google or pick up a book about people nationalities.”

Instagram user xxotic._mariah said, “Y’all need to stop saying “Oh she’s Latina/Mexican so ofc she has long hair” Anybody can grow long hair ethnicity/ race has nothing to do with it.”

And user shelbyisenvied said, “These comments prove that most of y’all haven’t been anywhere or experienced other black cultures. Full black women have hair down their backs, and there are full Hispanic/Latina women who have hair that’s stops at their ears. The colorism, stereotypes, and ignorance are disgusting ”

Black women fall on a very wide spectrum. We come in different shapes, sizes, complexions, and hair textures. Despite the age-long debate, people of Dominican descent have African roots. Their complexions and hair textures vary, just like other Black people. Even if her Dominican roots came from an European lineage, it does not negate her Trinidadian blood. Simply put, this is a Black woman with Black hair.

Here’s why Cardi B’s length check is valid. She has gone on record to discuss her damaged hair. Why should her update on having long, healthy, natural hair be negated? There are Domincans in the world with 4C hair, and there are Black women in the world with 3A hair. If a Black woman wants to update up on the health of her hair, who are we to tell her she can’t because she’s not Black enough?

