Everything We Know About Noah Green, Suspect Who Killed Officer After Crash At U.S. Capitol

Police ID'D Noah Green as the 25-year-old Indiana man who was killed by Capitol police after ramming his vehicle into a barricade on Friday.

Green was first publicly identified by NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams and other network journalists, who claim that Green was 25-years-old transplant from Indiana, who may have been living in Virginia. As police continue to investigate the motive and the background of the suspect, many questions still remain.

However, the revelation that Green may have been a follower of Islam struck up chords on social media around announcing a person’s religious affiliation at the time of an alleged crime.

U.S. Capitol On Lockdown Due To External Security Threat

Posts shared by social media users attribute Green’s attack to the followings of Louis Farrakhan, while others share he was despondent and depressed about losing his job. Regardless of his religious affiliation or beliefs, police have not linked the crime to terrorism and are still investigating a motive.

Police released information about the one officer who was killed, Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force. Authorities said they were waiting to release the name of the deceased officer until after family members were notified.

Green’s sudden killing also spurred up conversation around the immediate response from Capitol police after initial delays in handling the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, where five people were left dead.

The last incident that took place which was similar to Friday’s turn of events was on Oct. 3, 2013, when Capitol Officers shot and killed Miriam Carey, a Black mother who made a wrong turn at a White House security checkpoint and fled towards the Capitol.

Carey’s one-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the shooting and luckily remained physically unharmed during the incident.

Everything We Know About Noah Green, Suspect Who Killed Officer After Crash At U.S. Capitol  was originally published on newsone.com

