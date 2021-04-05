CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 5, 2021: Tragedy on Capitol Hill — Businesses Take On Restrictive Election Laws — Travel Guidelines

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. Tragedy on Capitol Hill

What You Need To Know:

For the second time in less than three months, the U.S. Capitol Police force has suffered another loss of life.

2. Voting Activists to MLB to Big Business Take on Restrictive Election Laws

What You Need To Know:

One week after Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a restrictive election law behind closed doors, three groups filed a lawsuit to block the law.

3. Coronavirus Update: Fully Vaccinated Americans Allowed to Travel Freely, CDC Says

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for travel for some individuals during the pandemic.

4. Detention Officers Fired For In Custody Death of Marvin Scott

What You Need To Know:

As an investigation by the Texas Rangers continues, seven detention officers who were involved in the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III have been fired, and an eighth officer has resigned

5. Goldman Sachs Figures Out What A $10 Billion Investment In Black Women Will Get You

What You Need To Know:

Goldman Sachs is putting $10 billion behind the fight to equalize “Black Womenomics,” the idea that investing in women is good for business and the economy (not just fair) is showcased in its 32-page research report.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 5, 2021: Tragedy on Capitol Hill — Businesses Take On Restrictive Election Laws — Travel Guidelines  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 11 hours ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close