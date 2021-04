LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Weeknd is putting his money where his mouth is and helping put those people of Ethiopia by donating $1 Million dollars.

via: The Blast

The “Blinding Lights” star took to social media on Easter Sunday with a heartfelt message about the ability to effect change and give back to a country that is so near and dear to his heart, as both The Weeknd’s parents are Ethiopian immigrants. (LoveBScott)

