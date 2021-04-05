LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law to Go Into Effect Starting on April 6

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a new law involving self-defense and the use of guns in Ohio that will start to take place very shortly.

It is the state’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ rule that will start on Tuesday, April 6.

This new law takes out the “duty to retreat” condition “before a gun owner can use lethal force in self-defense.”

Previously, Ohio law required someone to first attempt to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense in any place that is not their vehicle or home. The bill removed the words “vehicle” and “home,” and instead, people will have no duty to retreat as long as they are legally allowed somewhere.

The gun law, also known as Senate Bill 175, was passed back in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill early in January.

