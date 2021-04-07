CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Shares Her Go To Beauty Concoction That Keeps Her Skin Moisturized

Beyond Teyana Taylor’s powerful voice and undeniable swag, is her perfectly structured face. The singer, director, producer, and actress’ high check bones, almond-shaped eyes, and smooth skin are the reasons why she is high demand to represent various skincare brands.

The 33-year-old mother of 2 admits to using a combination of beauty products to help keep her flawless. In the past she’s plugged Urban RX, and she’s recently collaborated with the Olay Body Cleansing brand. Whatever she’s using, I want to add to my daily regimen.

In a discussion with Bustle, Taylor revealed that she also likes to experiment and create her own products that enhance her skin. “I mix essential oils with a little bit of olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, plus vitamin E oil or vitamin E cream,” she said. “I put it in a little cake mix bowl and stir it, and it’s the best [for moisture]. My friends always want a jar of my concoctions.”

At-home DIY beauty mixtures are known to moisturize the skin while giving it a healthy glow. I’m a huge fan of them because it helps me have a full understanding of what’s going on my skin. I’m going to take a page out of Taylor’s book and recreate this skin concoction. In the meanwhile, what do you think? Does Teyana Taylor serve skincare goals?

 

Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To Love Themselves Without Makeup

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love

Teyana Taylor Gifts Taraji P. Henson A PrettyLittleThing X Teyana Fashion Box And Serves Body-Ody!

 

