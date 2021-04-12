LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Derek Chauvin Murder Trial: Day 10

What You Need To Know:

As the Derek Chauvin murder trial closed out its second week, the official who conducted the first autopsy and signed the death certificate of George Floyd, was called to the stand.

2. 6th South Carolina Mass Shooting Victim Dead

What You Need To Know:

A sixth person has died in this week’s shooting in South Carolina that officials report that was carried out by former NFL player Phillip Adams. Robert Shook succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

3. Coronavirus Update: Florida Woman Faces Jail Time After Mask Dispute Caught on Video

Florida mother, Debra Hunter, is facing repercussions after coughing on a cancer patient during an argument in a store last year.

4. Black Uniformed Army Officer Assaulted By Police During Traffic Still

What You Need To Know:

Second lieutenant Caron Nazario, an army officer who is Black and Latino, is suing Windsor, Virginia police officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez after a December 2020 traffic stop captured by both officers’ body cameras and Nazario’s cell phone.

5. Goldman Sachs Bitcoin Endorsement Boosts Wealth Management

What You Need To Know:

Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs (GS +0.20%) is all in when it comes to allowing their wealth management clients to invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets, starting in the second quarter.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 12, 2021: FL Woman Faces Jail Time — Assaulted By Police — Mass Shooting Victim was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: