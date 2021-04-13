CLOSE
DMX Family: Warns Those That Try To Profit Off Of His Death

Dmx’s family has a message for any scammer trying to profit off of his death.

 

via Complex:

Another rumor that has been making the rounds in recent days involves a headline stating that Beyoncé and JAY-Z were buying DMX’s masters for a reported $10 million, and giving them to his kids for free. Swizz Beatz denied the report on Instagram, writing, “Not true king,” along with the praying hands emoji. The validity of the alleged article was immediately called into question since it mentions DMX’s 17 kids, however, he actually has 15 children. 

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral,” the family’s statement reads. “If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”  (LoveBScott)

