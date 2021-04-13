CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: DMX’s Family Clears Rumors Surrounding His Passing [WATCH]

While fans, friends, and family mourn the loss of the rap icon DMX, there are many rumors circulating his death.  There have been plenty of GoFundMes pretending to be in support of his funeral and hospital costs and there’s also the rumor of Jay-Z and Beyonce’ buying his masters for his children.  Gary has the tea on what his family had to say about these allegations in a statement.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_964178" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mychal Watts / Getty[/caption] This is the news we desperately wished we would never have to report. Hip-Hop legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Dark Man X had been hospitalized since last Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The Rap world immediately began hoping and praying for the Yonkers rapper’s recovery as he laid in a coma in the ICU at White Plains Hospital.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! But X’s family received disappointing news when it was reported that tests administered on Wednesday (April 8) showed no improvement in brain activity. With X on a ventilator, the family was tasked with the grim decision of deciding to remove him from life support. READ: DMX Passes Away At 50 After Week Spent On Life Support Following Heart Attack Today (April 9), the Simmons family announced his passing. Part of the statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” DMX, who just last year more than held his own in an epic Verzuz with Snoop Dogg, is survived by his 15 children. Our condolences go out to his family and fans during this difficult time. Twitter has been mourning the legend since the moment news of his untimely passing was revealed and confirmed. From fellow rap stars to pro athletes to reality stars to fans touched by his stellar catalog, the praise is going up for Dark Man X. Rest in power Earl “DMX” Simmons. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: DMX’s Family Clears Rumors Surrounding His Passing [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

