Shonda Rhymes: Opens Up About Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

The whole world was in shock when they found out that Rege Jean Page was not coming back to the hit show Bridgerton and now Shonda Rhymes has opened up about what went down.

 

via Page Six:

In a new interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday, Rhimes addressed the actor’s recent departure from the show for the first time.

“Usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while,” she said of the internet’s dramatic response, adding, “we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive!” (Sensational character deaths are a hallmark of Rhimes’ television, from “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Scandal.”)

Photos
